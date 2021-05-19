Top 10 world news today: Israel-Gaza fighting rages, Russian lawmakers vote to abandon Open Skies Treaty and more

Top 10 world news today: In our daily evening newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of the day from multiple beats. Today, as in a pre-dawn attack Israeli airstrikes continued in Gaza, amid this continuously escalating Israeli-Gaza conflict Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement lists two ways to deal with Hamas, either conquer them or deter them. Meanwhile, in a first for Asia, Singapore has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for teenagers aged 12-15. In lighter news, singer-popstar Demi Lovato has comes out as non-binary, changing her pronouns from she/her to they/them. If you wish to read the full story, please click on the headline.

Two ways to deal with Hamas - conquer or deter them: Netanyahu

In a statement, Israeli PM Netanyahu has mentioned two ways that the country can deal with Hamas forces.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accuses Israel of war crimes

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is carrying out ''organised state terrorism and war crimes'' in Gaza that are punishable under international law.

Russian parliament's lower house votes to exit from Open Skies Treaty

Following the US departure from the pact, The Russian lower house has also voted to withdraw from the Open Skies treaty, an international treaty that allows surveillance flights over military facilities

China offers to host Afghan peace talks, backs leading role for Ghani-led govt

Following US troops withdrawal from war-torn country of Afghanistan, Chin has offered to host peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

'Full of lies': China slams Pelosi's Winter Olympics boycott comment

China brands US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "full of lies" after she called for a diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics.

First for Asia: Singapore approves Pfizer vaccine for teens amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid the coronavirus surge, Singapore has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for teenagers aged 12 to 15.

Galapagos Islands' iconic Darwin’s Arch collapses into sea

In a statement, the Ecuadoran Ministry of Environment reveals that Darwin's Arch, the famous rock formation off the Galapagos Islands has collapsed due to "natural erosion."

Over 100 unexploded bombs from World War II found in Solomon Islands

Over 100 World War 2 era, unexploded ordnances (UXO) or explosives that did not detonate during the intended period and still pose risks wherever found, were discovered in the backyard of a home in Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands situated in the South Pacific.

How Myanmar's military moved in on the telecoms sector to spy on citizens

According to sources with direct knowledge of the plan, following Myanmar's February 1st military coup, the country's telecom and internet service providers were ordered to install intercept spyware which allows the army to eavesdrop on the communications of citizens.

Blue Origin reveals highest bid for a seat on its first human spaceflight

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed $2 million as the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepherd spacecraft after the startup closed the first phase of its auction.