Top 10 world news today: Israel attacks Hezbollah posts, Eric Trump's remarks, and more

Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops, military says

The two sides last fought a deadly month-long war in 2006. Witnesses in south Lebanon said Israel had fired scores of flare munitions at border villages

Smartphones have made UK one of the laziest countries in Europe

The increase in the laziness is being considered as dangerous as the inactivity usually leads to deadly long-term diseases such as type-2 diabetes and cancer

Moscow hopes agreement on IGLA missile, New Delhi to manufacture spare parts of Russian equipment

India has signed an intergovernmental agreement with Russia to the manufacturing of spare parts of Russian equipment supplied to India

Hong Kong activist warns on Chinese tech ties, calls China a threat to democracies around the world

Law, a former legislator, left Hong Kong last month after China imposed a new national security law on the territory that has been heavily criticised by the West.

Uighur situation: US, UK and Germany corner China at UNSC

"Counter-terrorism measures must never serve as a pretext for human rights violations", Germany said at the meeting.

'Umeda tomb': Archaeologists excavate over 1,500 human bones in Osaka

The researchers came across 350 small graves as well as remains of animals like four piglets, horses, and cats during the excavation.

Taiwanese street vendor recognised by Michelin after almost 20 years

Wu Huang-yi has been selling these hot buns on the streets of Taiwan for more than 20 years now

Donald Trump's son lashes out on rival Joe Biden, calls him 'pushover' to China

“The same politician has been a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for terrorists."

Pompeo addresses RNC for Trump from Jerusalem, sparks criticism

Democratic Party says that Pompeo broke protocol by using his appointed office for partisan purposes.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to consult doctors before facing media on Friday

Abe has been at the post of Prime Minister since 2012. This is his second term, as the first term was short-lived in 2007 due to his struggles with ulcerative colitis