Donald Trump's son lashes out on rival Joe Biden, calls him 'pushover' to China

Eric Trump speaking Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention. Photograph:( Twitter )
“The same politician has been a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for terrorists. Joe Biden has pledged to raise taxes by USD 400 trillion. My father fights for the American people every day," he added.
Eric Trump, the executive vice president to the US President's campaign and son of Donald Trump, addressed the Republican National Convention in Washington and said that "Biden has been a total pushover for Communist China".
"Joe Biden is a politician who has been in the government for 47 years. He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business," Eric said.
In a message to his father stating that he was "proud of what you (Donald) are doing for this country".
(With inputs from agencies)