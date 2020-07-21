How US-China relationship took a turn for the worse

Tensions are mounting by the day between the United States and China, leading to talk of a new Cold War. Let's take a look at the timeline of the month US-China relationship took a turn for the worse:

July 1

The US Congress passes the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which sanctions Chinese individuals and banks responsible for undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, following China's passage of a national security law for the city a day earlier.

China begins five days of military exercises around the South China Sea's Paracel Islands, which Vietnam also claims. The US Pentagon expresses its concerns in a statement.

Four US agencies warn American companies that they face legal risks and harm to their reputation if they have supply chain links with entities in China guilty of human rights abuses, including the forced labour of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

US media organisations, namely, the Associated Press, UPI, CBS and National Public Radio, are ordered to submit details of their operations in China as retaliation for the US classifying four major Chinese state media outlets as foreign embassies.



(Photograph:Reuters)