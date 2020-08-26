Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to consult doctors before facing media on Friday

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited hospital twice in the past two weeks, and that has sparked concerns and rumours about his health.

To add to the rumours, three anonymous sources, close to the PM, have revealed that Abe will be consulting a team of doctors once, before facing the media for a conference due to be held on Friday.

The statements have further fueled up rumours surrounding Abe's health, which started when the PM recently visited the hospital for more than seven hours, without revealing the reason behind the visit. Abe, who has earlier struggled with ulcerative colitis, said the visit for a general medical check-up as he simply wants to take care of himself.

Abe's close aids and his ministers have, at several instances, claimed that the leader has been working very hard during the pandemic and therefore looked very tired. Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura claimed that Abe, now, looked "very well" on Tuesday and "gave us various instructions in the usual manner”.

“We want him to continue to look after his health and show us his leadership,” she continued.

Abe has been at the post of Prime Minister since 2012. This is his second term, as the first term was short-lived in 2007 due to his struggles with ulcerative colitis. However, the Prime Minister has been keeping the health issue under control with the help of doctor-prescribed medication.

Now, two weeks ago, the concerns about his health resurfaced after Abe was spotted entering Tokyo's Keio University Hospital — a visit that lasted more than seven hours.

Also read: Speculations arise as Shinzo Abe spotted in hospital for second time in a week

At that time, Akira Amari, Chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party`s tax panel, had said that Abe has been suffering from fatigue because of his continuous work for coronavirus relief for Japanese citizens. "I want him to take a break," Amari had told local media. "He has a strong sense of responsibility and feels it's wrong to take a break."

Abe is set to hold a press conference on Friday, and reports suggest he might clear the air about his health. He will be staying silent on the subject till then, local media reported.