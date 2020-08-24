Speculations arise as Shinzo Abe spotted in hospital for second time in a week

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe made a second trip to the hospital in a single week. The nature of his ailment is unclear.

He suffers from an inflammatory bowel condition. It ended his first term as prime minister in 2007.

66-year-old, Shinzo Abe, is on medication and his office refuses to share details. The secrecy has sparked speculation. Will Abe be able to finish his term?

In terms of secrecy, North Korea is the master. Supreme leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly in a coma. His disappearance for three weeks in April had raised suspicions over his health.

He made a reappearance in recent months. But, all those photographs are being declared fake. Possibly those of a body double. Now, there is speculation that Kim Jong Un is dead and that his sister Kim Yo-Jong is preparing to take over.

Chinese president Xi Jinping too has a history of keeping his illness a secret. In 2012, just before taking office, he disappeared for two weeks. There were rumours that he was receiving treatment for heart troubles. Some say there were assassination attempts too.

Russian President Vladimir Putin too went missing. In 2015, for 10 days --- Russians didn't know where he was.

In America, Hillary Clinton made headlines with a fall. In 2016 --- she fainted after a 9/11 memorial service in New York. Authorities said the weather was too hot, but critics said the reason was something else.

In 2019, German chancellor Angela Merkel began to shake vigorously. This was the third bout of shaking in a single month. Merkel insisted she was very well. But she never clarified what happened.

The throne awaits no one. Most politicians have aged perhaps not too well, given the wear and tear of politics.

They have access to first-class medical care. But being seen at a hospital signals a political death. Is that why political leaders are so secretive about their illness?

Hence proved! Politicians are scared of doctors.