Top 10 world news today: Erdogan in Pak, Pulwama anniversary and more

Air pollution grips China's capital despite reduced emissions from coronavirus economic slowdown

Home to 22 million people, the capital has not resumed full economic activity following the Lunar New Year holiday due to the coronavirus.

Taliban, Afghan forces clash despite talk of breakthrough in peace deal

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday there was a 'good chance' of reaching an agreement with the Taliban on a reduction of US troops in Afghanistan.

Emmanuel Macron's lieutenant Benjamin Griveaux out of Paris Mayoral race for sexting

Griveaux has been subjected to months of anonymous statements defaming him and threats to disclose private conversations stolen from him becoming a routine fiasco for Griveaux and his family.

Doughnut in space: NASA unveils most distant object ever visited

NASA said the Arrokoth's smooth surface indicated it was well preserved since the end of the planet formation era.



Antarctic meltdown: Snow paradise registers over 20 degrees celsius for first time

Brazilian researcher Carlos Schaefer has said on record that the region has never witnessed a temperature this high.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fire all their staff in UK

According to a report, the couple closed their UK office and asked their staff to leave way back in January soon after they decided to quit the royal family.

Non-profit organization fighting sex trafficking with ‘sex worker’ chatbots to deter potential buyers and victims

2.1 million ads were placed between 2014 and 2016 that had simple deterrence messages such as "You could be arrested for buying sex online" or "By buying sex online you could be causing harm to a victim" and links to counselling services and other support groups.

China's coronavirus death toll rises to over 1,480; Japan confirms first death

According to the health ministry, 64,600 people have now been infected with the virus nationwide.



Pele says 'I will be 80, I'm fine', dismisses son's claim on depression

The statement comes after Pele's son Edinho, in an interview to a Brazilian sports website had said: "He's embarrassed, he doesn't want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything that involves leaving the house. He is very shy, reclusive."

Kumar Sangakkara visits Lahore for first time after 2009 bus attack on Lankan team

The match will take place in the same Gaddafi Stadium, where the Sri Lankan team was attacked by militants in 2009 that killed eight people.