Top 10 world news today: Egypt train crash, Modi visits Bangladesh, and more

A deadly train crash has taken 32 lives and injured 66 people. In the UK, survey has revealed that nearly 40,600 people contracted coronavirus while they were being treated for some other illness in hospitals. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has come out in support of his followers who were a part of the Capitol riots that took place on January 06.

At least 32 killed, 66 wounded in Egypt train collision

Three carriages derailed as a result of the accident in the province of Sohag, the health ministry and a local official confirmed.

PM Modi attends the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu- Bapu Museum

PM Modi is in Bangladesh on March 26-27 to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

More than 40,600 people contracted COVID while in hospital in UK

In England, more than 40,600 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus while being treated at hospitals for other reasons.

France hits out at UK over 'blackmail' of coronavirus vaccine deliveries

France's foreign minister said that Britain is 'handicapped' now because it hurried to vaccinate people with the first dose, but now faces a shortage of the second one, thereby using 'blackmail' tactics.

'Zero threat': Donald Trump defends his supporters in Capitol riots

Trump has defended some of his supporters, claiming that some of these rioters posed "zero threat" to the lawmakers who were trapped inside the US Capitol building.

Myanmar activists call for anti-coup protest as junta marks Armed Forces Day

Nearly 3,000 people have been arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group, but the junta earlier this week released more than 600 from Yangon's Insein prison.

Despite vaccine doses, coronavirus cases in US are surging again

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that 200 million doses of Covid-19 would be administered within 100 days in office, doubling his initial commitment.

'Employees pee in bottles': Undercover writer reveals Amazon's work conditions

Working undercover at an Amazon facility, James Bloodworth said the employees are tired and frustrated due to the poor working environment provided in the facilities.

US labour board asks Tesla CEO Musk to delete anti-union tweet

The United Auto Workers (UAW)in 2018 filed a complaint with the NLRB over the Musk tweet that it said was illegally threatening to take away benefits from workers who join the union.

US, Taiwan sign first agreement under Biden administration after China law

Taiwan is upgrading its coast guard with new ships, which can be drafted into naval service in the event of war, as the island deals with increasing encroachments from Chinese fishing boats and sand dredgers in Taiwan-controlled waters.