Despite vaccine doses, coronavirus cases in US are surging again

Despite a jump in the number of coronavirus vaccines administered, the United States is seeing a rise in the number of cases.

The seven-day average of new infections spiked to 57,695 on Wednesday, 9.5 per cent from the week before, making it the biggest rise since January 12, according to the data by Johns Hopkins University.

"We are not out of danger," Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which brings influential Covid-19 projections, as quoted by Bloomberg.

"We're slowing down, and in many places going in the wrong direction."

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that 200 million doses of Covid-19 would be administered within 100 days in office, doubling his initial commitment.

"I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal," he said.

"But no other country in the world has even come close -- not even close -- to what we are doing, and I believe we can do it."

According to the latest figures, the US has witnessed 546,822 coronavirus deaths and 30,079,285 cases, making it the worst-affected country.

The US is followed by Brazil with 303,462 deaths, Mexico with 200,211 and India with 160,949 fatalities.

