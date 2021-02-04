Top 10 world news today: Denmark's coronavirus passport, Oxford researchers to mix vaccines, and more

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION )
Top 10 world news today: Denmark to develop a digital coronavirus passport, mummies with tongues found in Egypt, Britain claims the world is facing 4,000 variants of coronavirus and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.
In a first, Denmark to develop digital coronavirus passport
Egyptian mummies with golden tongues discovered near Alexandria
World is facing around 4,000 variants of coronavirus, warns Britain
Around 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan in 2020
Turkey tells US not to interfere in its internal matters
Taiwan setting up a diplomatic office in Guyana is a 'mistake': China
After 800 applications, 80 interviews, foreign national still in search for job in Germany
Norway tops EIU's Democracy Index, Pakistan takes 105th spot
Oxford researchers to combine Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines in two-short doses to test efficacy
Watch: Italy's Draghi asked to form the new Italian govt, seeks party backing to end turmoil