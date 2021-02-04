Norway tops EIU's Democracy Index, Pakistan takes 105th spot

In the recently released Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Democracy Index report, Norway has taken the top spot, while Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Canada have made it to the top five.

The report, which is titled "Democracy in sickness and in health?", looks to provide a snapshot of the current state of democracy worldwide for 167 countries.

Out of 167 countries, the Democracy Index has classified 23 countries as full democracies, 52 as flawed democracies, 35 as hybrid regimes and 57 as authoritarian regimes.

In 2020 Democracy Index's global ranking, India is ranked (53) higher than most of its neighbouring countries. Among India's neighbours, Sri Lanka, at 68th rank, has been classified as a flawed democracy, Bangladesh (76), Bhutan (84) and Pakistan (105) have been classified in the 'hybrid regime' category. Afghanistan has been ranked 139th and classified as an 'authoritarian regime' in the index.

The EIU report looks at the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on freedom and democracy around the world.

The Asia and Australasia region includes top-scoring New Zealand, which retained its fourth position in the global ranking (out of 167 countries), and persistent laggard North Korea at the bottom of the global ranking in 167th place, the EIU said in a statement.

The region’s overall score fell in 2020, but it now has five “full democracies” with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan moving up the rankings compared with 2019.

Australia retains its “full democracy” status and high ranking (9th).

Despite these upgrades, Asia’s average regional score deteriorated to its lowest level since 2013 as official measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic led to some of the most severe constraints on individual freedoms and civil liberties in the world, the EIU said.

China, Singapore and others went much further than the rest of the world in tracking and policing their citizens and locking them down in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

By contrast, European governments were slow to act, some health systems came close to collapse and public trust in government declined, Hoey added.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) is the world's leading resource for economic and business research, forecasting and analysis, a statement said.