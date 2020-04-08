Top 10 world news today: Democratic election amid COVID-19, Spain records higher death toll and more!

US Democratic presidential polls held in Wisconsin despite coronavirus crisis

The Democratic presidential primaries were held in Wisconsin even though a state-wide stay-at-home order was issued by authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the United States.

Spain records 757 deaths as one-day toll rises after falling for four straight days

Spain on Wednesday reported 757 deaths due to coronavirus in one day taking the total death toll to 14,555 in the country.

Coronavirus timeline: From COVID-19's origin to spread

From New York to Paris to England to New Delhi, life has come to a standstill with some three billion people confined to their homes as governments and agencies fight the coronavirus outbreak.

'Smart Toilet' can look for signs of diseases, claim scientists

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire world, scientists and researchers have been hankering to find a preventive measure, if not a solution, to the tragedies like this.

Coronavirus outbreak: Global cases cross 1,400,000; death toll rises to 82,195

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 14 lacs worldwide on Wednesday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.

A spectacular light show preceded ending of coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan

A midnight light show on either side of the Yangtze river, which flows through China's Wuhan, brightened up the skyline and marked the culmination of the coronavirus lockdown in the city.

Germany develops app to track coronavirus spread

Citizens of Germany will now be able to keep a track on the growing number of coronavirus cases in their country and the world.

China critic who called President Xi a 'clown' being investigated by Communist Party

A critic of the Chinese Communist party, who said President Xi Jinping was a “clown” over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, is being investigated by the party's disciplinary committee.

Expectant moms in US, fearing coronavirus infection, are embracing home births

What becomes imperative in this situation is that the soon-to-be moms must weigh fears for their newborns and worries over their own health with the prohibitive cost of having a baby at home.

Boris Johnson's 'condition is stable', spends second night in ICU

In an update Tuesday evening, the prime minister's spokesman said his "condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring."