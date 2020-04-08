Germany develops app to track coronavirus spread

Citizens of Germany will now be able to keep a track on the growing number of coronavirus cases in their country and the world.

The Robert Koch Institute has developed an app that people can install on their smartphones, smartwatches or fitness trackers in order to follow up on how COVID-19 is spreading in the country.

Researchers said the personal data transmitted to the system contains information on a user's gender, age, weight and height, physical activity, heart rate, body temperature, and postal code, Sputnik news agency reported.

The institute added that the collected data would be used "exclusively for scientific purposes," and that the app could not replace a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

China has also developed an app that tracks the health curve of a person.

The “health code” service developed for the Chinese government gives users colour-coded designations based on their health status and travel history and a QR code that can be scanned by authorities, a report said.

Germany has confirmed 99,225 COVID-19 cases, including 1,607 deaths.