Coronavirus timeline: From COVID-19's origin to spread

From New York to Paris to England to New Delhi, life has come to a standstill with some three billion people confined to their homes as governments and agencies fight the coronavirus outbreak.

COVID 19 infected more than 1.44 million people and killed over 83,000 worldwide.

The exact source of the novel coronavirus remains under investigation, though it is thought to be linked to Wuhan wet market. Another theory says the virus was developed in a Chinese virology lab.

Here are the key developments since the novel coronavirus was announced:

December 30, 2019

The Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention in central China's Hubei province detected cases of "pneumonia of unknown cause".

December 31, 2019

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission confirmed 27 cases, telling the public not to go to enclosed public



January 8, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said a new coronavirus could be behind a pneumonia epidemic documented in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

January 11, 2020

China announced its first death in Wuhan

January 24, 2020

The first cases in Europe are recorded, in France.

January 25, 2020

Hubei province followed Wuhan in being placed in quarantine

January 28, 2020

Germany and Japan announced the first two confirmed instances of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 outside China. Nations rushed to evacuate their citizens from China.

January 30, 2020

The WHO declared a "public health emergency of international concern".

February 2, 2020

The Philippines reported the first death outside China, a man from Wuhan.

February 7, 2020

The WHO warned that the world is running out of masks and other protective equipment.

February 19, 2020

As the toll topped 2,000, the WHO called for "proportionate" actions to COVID-19's international spread.

February 25, 2020

The WHO said there is a risk of a pandemic. The next day the number of new cases in the rest of the world surpasses that of China.

March 6-8, 2020

More than 100,000 cases were recorded around the world. Northern Italy was locked down, quickly followed by the rest of the country.

March 11, 2020

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. US borders were gradually closed to around 30 countries. Governments and central banks rolled out massive economic support measures.

March 13, 2020

The WHO declared Europe as the pandemic's new epicentre.

By March 18, 2020

More than 2,00,000 cases were registered across the world.

March 19, 2020

Italy became the country with the highest death toll.

March 23, 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned against a worse recession than the one that followed the 2008 world financial crisis.

Several sporting events were either cancelled or postponed due to the spread of the novel virus.

March 24, 2020

Indian Prime Minister announced a 21 days nationwide lockdown.

March 26, 2020

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations came together for an ‘extraordinary virtual G20 Summit’ to discuss the impact of coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

March 28, 2020

As China's Wuhan started emerging from lockdown, Italy passed the 10,000 death mark.

April 7, 2020

The Indian government decided to licence and paracetamol, in appropriate quantities, to the neighbouring countries. These drugs are seen as key in the treatment of coronavirus.

(With inputs from AFP and PTI)