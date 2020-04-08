Coronavirus outbreak: Global cases cross 1,400,000; death toll rises to 82,195

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 14 lacs worldwide on Wednesday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.



Also read: 'More than a half-million Americans could die': Top advisor Peter Navarro warned Trump

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has now infected 1,432,577 people worldwide and 82,195 people have been killed due to this pandemic.



Also read: Don't 'exploit' coronavirus pandemic for sea disputes: US warns China

Around 301,649 people of that tally have recovered, according to Hopkins.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

From New York to Paris to New Delhi life has ground to a standstill with some three billion people confined to their homes as governments scramble to halt the disease's deadly march across the world.