Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus outbreak, ICJ verdict on Rohingya genocide case and more

Chinese authorities on Thursday lockdown two cities - Wuhan and Huanggang - as the SARS-like coronavirus continued to spread. Beijing went a step further to cancel the much-awaited Lunar New Year events to contain the spread of the virus even as more countries reported cases of the deadly coronavirus which has already claimed 17 lives in China.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice(ICJ) pronounced its verdict in the Rohingya genocide case ordering Myanmar to take "all measures within its powers" to prevent alleged genocide against Rohingyas. Gambia had filed a lawsuit at the ICJ last November requesting emergency measures to large scale atrocities reported against the Rohingyas.

Here are the top world news of the day:



Beijing cancels Lunar New Year events over spread of SARS-like coronavirus

After Wuhan, second Chinese city Huanggang was placed on lockdown as the SARS-like coronavirus continued to spread in China. The city authorities said train services to the city will be stopped from midnight and all vehicles would be checked. Read more

International Court of Justice raps Myanmar in Rohingya genocide case

Rohingyas remain extremely vulnerable, the world court said while adding that Myanmar failed to present concrete evidence to the international court. Read more

Mass shooting leaves one dead, several injured in Seattle

The incident took place after an argument outside a McDonald's restaurant snowballed into a firefight. Read more

Democrats accuse Trump at impeachment trial of corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine

During the impeachment trial, US Representative Adam Schiff said Trump had pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son on unsubstantiated corruption charges. Read more

University of Minnesota student jailed in China over critical tweets on President Xi

Reports said China sentenced 20-year-old Luo Daiqing for six months in prison for "denigrating a national leader’s image" and creating "a negative social impact". Read more

Arrested Hong Kong protesters stuck in limbo as cases grind forward

Tai, a 21-year-old philosophy student was one of the first protesters to be arrested in Hong Kong. Five months later, he was charged with unlawful assembly, a crime that carries a sentence of up to three years in jail. Read more

Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation, seeks $50 mn over 'Russian asset' comment

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, has also claimed that Hawaii Democrat Gabbard suffered an economic loss to be proven at trial. Read more

First US patient of coronavirus being treated by robot

The patient was admitted to a unit in a hospital in Everett, Washington on Monday which specializes in treatment of pathogens. He was recently diagnosed with the virus in Seattle soon after he had returned from a trip to China. Read more

Islamic State resurgence possible if America leaves Iraq: US General

US Major General Alexus Grynkewich said the Islamic State "certainly still remain a threat" although he did not see the threat of an immediate IS comeback. Read more

Heat from eruption of Mount Vesuvius 'turned victim's brained to glass'

According to new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79 was so catastrophic that no remains were found in the form of flesh and blood. Read more