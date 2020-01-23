International Court of Justice raps Myanmar in Rohingya genocide case

The International Court of Justice(ICJ) today pronounced its verdict in the Rohingya genocide case at The Hague on Thursday.

Gambia had filed a lawsuit last November requesting emegency measures to tackle the alleged atrocities against Rohingyas in Myanmar.

The court said Myanmar should take "all measures within its powers" to prevent alleged genocide against Rohingyas.

The top UN court said it has jurisdiction in Myanmar genocide case. Gambia's claim is plausible, the court observed.

"The court concludes that it has prima facie jurisdiction to rule in the case," presiding judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said.

Rohingyas remain extremely vulnerable, the world court said while adding that Myanmar failed to present concrete evidence to the international court.

The court said that irreparable harm will be committed if Rohingyas are not protected.

Gambia had accused Myanmar of violating the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

The world court's ruling comes just days after the Myanmar commission in a report said some soldiers had committed war crimes against the Rohingyas but the military wasn't guilty of genocide.

At least 730,000 Rohingyas have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state since 2017 ever since the country's military allegedly carried out a crackdown against the minority Rohingya Muslims. The crackdown led to a huge exodus of Rohingyas to neigbouring Bangladesh leading to a refugee crisis.