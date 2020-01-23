After Wuhan, China places second city on lockdown as SARS-like coronavirus spreads

After Wuhan, a second Chinese city has been put on lockdown as the SARS-like coronavirus continued to spread in China.

Chinese authorities decided to quartine Huanggang which is 40 kms from Wuhan. The city authorities said train services to the city will be stopped from midnight and all vehicles would be checked with public places closed till further notice.

Authorities said movie theatres and internet cafes must also be closed while asking the residents not to leave the city.

Earlier, Wuhan city authorities had closed public transport and suspended flights and told its residents not to leave. Residents in Wuhan were told by authorities "not to leave without a special reason" as the city authorities clamped down on local services.

Strict travel bans have been imposed in Wuhan and Huanggang. Authorities added that rail service to a third city, Ezhou will also be closed from tonight but did not say it has been put under a lockdown.

The virus has already claimed seventeen lives in China as authorities grapple with ways to tackle the virus.