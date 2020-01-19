What we know about new coronavirus outbreak in Chinese city of Wuhan

Chinese authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) say a new strain of coronavirus is behind the outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan, which has erupted just ahead of the Lunar New Year, the country's biggest festival. Here's what we know of the outbreak so far.

Known cases

As of January 19, there were 65 confirmed cases of patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus. All patients were either Wuhan residents or people who recently went to the city. Their symptoms included fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Of the 62 patients in Wuhan itself, two have died and 19 have been discharged.

