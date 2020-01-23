China coronavirus: Wuhan city imposes transport lockdown as death toll rises to seventeen and number of cases rise to 571

Authorities in China's Wuhan city have imposed transport lockdown on all in and out public transport including flights from Wuhan as cases of the new coronavirus disease rose to 571.

The death toll in the SARS-like virus has risen to seventeen in the country's territory.

Meanwhile, the WHO Emergency Committee also held a discussion on Wednesday over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, but it did not come to a concrete decision whether to declare a global state of emergency.

The committee is reconvening on Thursday to consider further steps.

Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros said on Wednesday that the organisation needs more information to decide if the Emergency Committee should declare a public health emergency, adding that the decision is very serious.

