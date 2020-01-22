China virus: US confirms first case of coronavirus, death toll reaches nine

The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus sweeping China reached to nine on Wednesday, with 440 cases confirmed, health officials said.

Macau is the latest to now confirm their first new coronavirus case. China's national health commission has now said that 440 people in 13 Chinese provinces were confirmed to be infected with a new coronavirus.

There was evidence of respiratory transmission from patient to patient.

[ A woman wears a mask as she walks past a health warning poster at hospital in Hong Kong, China (Courtesy: Reuters) ]

Li bin, the vice-minister of the commission, also mentioned that live animals were not allowed to enter Wuhan, where the outbreak originated.

As China's deadly virus now takes over the world, the United States have now confirmed its first case of this SARS-like virus.

The centre for disease control has now said that the virus has been diagnosed in a US resident who arrived in Seattle from China.

The man who is in his 30s is currently in good condition. US Officials have however stressed that the overall risk to the American public remained low.

"On January 20 samples were confirmed by the CDC in Atlanta that he carried the novel coronavirus, and he was hospitalized and we're very happy to say that he is in satisfactory condition, and as of this moment is being very helpful in us identifying particular people that he may have been in contact with," said Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington.