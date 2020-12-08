Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus inoculation begins, US slaps sanctions on China, and more

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION )
Top 10 world news today: First person receives COVID-19 vaccine, Biden appoints first African-American defence secretary, Israel's space head makes alien claims, and more. Click on the title to read the full story.
Joe Biden appoints first African-American secretary of defense of US
Aliens exist but in hiding, until mankind is ready, says ex-Israeli space head
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content
US slaps sanctions on 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown
90-year-old grandma becomes first in the world to receive coronavirus jab outside trial
Indonesia expects halal certificate for an experimental vaccine
China blasts 'crazy' US sanctions over Hong Kong; vows 'firm countermeasures'
Trump administration announces another arms sale to Taiwan; China threatens 'countermeasures'
US re-designates Pakistan, China as countries curbing religious freedom
