Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus inoculation begins, US slaps sanctions on China, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 08, 2020, 07.07 PM(IST)

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION )

Top 10 world news today: First person receives COVID-19 vaccine, Biden appoints first African-American defence secretary, Israel's space head makes alien claims, and more. Click on the title to read the full story.

Joe Biden appoints first African-American secretary of defense of US

Aliens exist but in hiding, until mankind is ready, says ex-Israeli space head

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content

US slaps sanctions on 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

90-year-old grandma becomes first in the world to receive coronavirus jab outside trial

Indonesia expects halal certificate for an experimental vaccine

China blasts 'crazy' US sanctions over Hong Kong; vows 'firm countermeasures'

Trump administration announces another arms sale to Taiwan; China threatens 'countermeasures'

US re-designates Pakistan, China as countries curbing religious freedom

