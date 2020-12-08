Aliens exist but in hiding, until mankind is ready, says ex-Israeli space head

An ex-Israeli general and current professor Haim Eshed has said in an interview that aliens are real, and they're secretly working with our governments and biding their time.



Haim Eshed told an Israeli newspaper that the U.S. and Israel have been dealing with aliens for a long time, but they remain a secret because he says "humanity isn't ready," the Jerusalem Post reports.

Haim Eshed, who helmed Israel’s space security program from 1981 to 2010, reportedly said that “Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, ‘Wait, let people calm down first,'”.

“They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.”

Haim Eshed reportedly told the Israeli publication Yediot Aharonot he can confirm the existence of aliens because he claims they've been among us for a damn long time. He even says they have their own organisation the "Galactic Federation."

Until that day, aliens have secured an agreement to keep their moves under wraps, said Eshed, noting that the extraterrestrials come in peace.

“They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are,” said Eshed, according to the Jewish Press.

Eshed further said, “There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts.”

