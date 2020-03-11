Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus cloud on Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet crashes and more!

Cancelling Tokyo Olympics 'inconceivable': Japan minister

Postponing or cancelling the Tokyo Olympics is "inconceivable", Japan's Olympic minister said as the new coronavirus outbreak raises fears the event could be scrapped.

COVID-19: Thailand restricts visitor visas to limit virus spread

Thailand will temporarily suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from 19 countries and territories, including China, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, its interior minister said on Wednesday.

'No difference between what the Nazis did': Turkey President Erdogan hits out at Greece

"We will not just retaliate (against) even the smallest attack here (in Idlib), we will give a much harsher response," the Turkey president told lawmakers in Parliament, adding, "Turkish soldiers, the sons of this nation, are never in need of the cruel Assad's protection, so let that be known."

People don't need college degree to work at Tesla: Elon Musk

A college degree is still not a necessity to work in Tesla according to its CEO, Elon Musk. He had previously said the same statement in his 2014 interview with the German automotive publication Auto Bild.

Second person declared cured of HIV, with no trace of infection in 30 months

Adam Castillejo — the now 40-year-old "London Patient" — was first diagnosed with HIV in 2003, according to The New York Times. He had stopped undergoing anti-retroviral therapy more than 30 months ago and revealed his identity on Monday (March 9).

Turkey urges Russia to address Syria truce violations

Turkey urged Russia on Wednesday to deal with alleged violations of a week-old ceasefire by Syrian government forces in Idlib, the last bastion of resistance to President Bashar al-Assad.

Malaysian PM calls on Mahathir to endorse new government

Malaysia's new prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, extended an olive branch on Wednesday to the leader he recently replaced, veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad, calling on him to endorse the new government after weeks of political tension.

Child sex conviction 'wrong', says lawyers of ex- Vatican treasurer Pell

Lawyers for disgraced ex-Vatican treasurer and Cardinal George Pell claimed that he remains behind bars for child sex abuse based on "wrong" and "egregious" legal decisions, as they concluded a last-ditch appeal in Australia's top court.

Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz set for official protection after threats

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's challenger Benny Gantz is to receive state protection following online threats, a domestic security agency announced on Tuesday.

PAF's F-16 jet crashes in Islamabad during Pakistan Day parade rehearsals

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force crashed in Islamabad on Wednesday while carrying out rehearsals for the country's Republic Day parade to be held on March 23.