People don't need college degree to work at Tesla: Elon Musk

A college degree is still not a necessity to work in Tesla according to its CEO, Elon Musk.

Do you still stand firmly on not requiring college degrees? — Alec Palm (@youfoundalec) December 22, 2019 ×

He had previously said the same statement in his 2014 interview with the German automotive publication Auto Bild.

Also read: Singer Grimes reveals she's pregnant with Elon Musk's child

After being asked whether he considered college a job applicant attended when evaluating a potential Tesla employee, Musk said that ''there's no need to even have a college degree at all or even high school''.

''If somebody graduated from a great university, that may be an indication that they will be capable of great things but that may not necessarily be the case''.

Also read: 'The coronavirus panic is dumb', tweets Elon Musk as toll surges worldwide

''If you look at Bill Gates, Steve Jobs or Larry Ellison, they did not graduate from college but if someone had a chance to hire them, of they will,'' he added.

Musk prefers ''evidence of exceptional ability'' in a potential employee rather than a prestigious college degree.

According to him, ''if there is a track record of exceptional achievement, then it's likely that will continue into the future''.

While interviewing his potential employees, he asks them to give him a summary of their career and describe how they solved some of the most difficult problems they've faced.

To ensure that the interviewee is not taking credits of someone else's work, Musk asks them detailed questions about the problem they describe.