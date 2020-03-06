Singer Grimes reveals she's pregnant with Elon Musk's child

In an interview with Rolling Stone, singer Grimes revealed that she’s pregnant with Elon Musk’s child.

In her revelation, she mentioned that the singer is expecting their baby in May this year. She said, "For a girl, it's sacrificing your body and your freedom. It's a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it."

Calling it a "really profound" decision for self, she added, "I'm just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment.”

Grimes and Elon Musk have been dating since the year 2018 and this child will be their first together.

Elon has five sons with his first wife, Justine.

The singer Claire Boucher goes by the stage name Grimes.