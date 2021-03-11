Top 10 world news today: AstraZeneca's use suspended, Prince William defends family, and more

A study has revealed that Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine has an efficacy of 97 per cent in preventing symptomatic disease. Meanwhile, the European Union's drugs regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine. The news is slightly bad for AstraZeneca, though, as Denmark and Norway are temporarily suspending the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer vaccine 97% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease: Study

Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine has an efficacy of 97 per cent in preventing symptomatic disease, a study based on real-world evidence published on Thursday said.

Myanmar junta accuses Suu Kyi of taking $600,000 illegal payment

Myanmar's military junta on Thursday accused detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi of accepting a $600,000 illegal payment and more than 11 kilograms of gold.

Nancy Pelosi accuses China of destroying Tibet's culture and history

She accused China of waging a campaign to destroy Tibet's culture and history by forcing locals to sacrifice their rights and freedom.

Prince William defends Royal Family against Meghan Markle's accusation

The Royal Family of the UK has been in the headlines for accusations made against them of being racist in an interview of Meghan Markle and Harry.

Russia vs Twitter: Kremlin says posts with illegal content still not deleted

Russia's telecommunications watchdog on Thursday said that Twitter has still not deleted over 3,000 posts with illegal content after Kremlin slowed down Twitter's services in the nation.

England are favourites to win T20 World Cup, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Thursday said that England are favourites to win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India later in the year. England, who are the reigning champions in the 50-over World Cup, are regarded as one of the best white-ball teams in the world as Kohli said everyone knows what they bring to the field.

Chinese entrepreneur selling Donald Trump's Buddha statue at this price

A Chinese entrepreneur is selling a pensive statue of former US President Donald Trump sitting cross-legged and with his eyes closed in a zen position, draped in a robe, a pose associated with Buddha.

'China 'open, transparent' on Covid-19, will work with WHO to find origins'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China is "open, transparent and cooperative" on the novel coronavirus and will continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) to find the origins of the virus.

Nine protestors killed in Myanmar; several injured

In the continued protests over the military coup and detention of the popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi, nine protestors have been shot dead on Thursday.

Denmark, Norway suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine due to blood clot fears

Health authorities in Denmark said on Thursday said that they were temporarily suspending use of COVID-19 vaccine. This precaution is being taken as some patients developed blood clots after they received the vaccine.