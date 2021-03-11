'Not a racist family': Prince William defends Royal Family against Meghan Markle's accusation

The Royal Family of the UK has been in the headlines for accusations made against them of being racist in an interview of Meghan Markle and Harry.

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle accused the Royal Family of being racist.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess were visiting a multi-racial school in a deprived area of east London when they were asked about their opinion on the issue highlighted in the interview.

During the interview, Meghan Markle had accused that there were 'several' conversations about the skin colour of her son, Archie. She also claimed that Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because of concerns "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

"We're very much not a racist family," Prince William told local reporters.

Prince William is not the only one to oppose this idea. Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has also come out in support of the Royal Family. "I have great respect for the royals, and I don't think the British royal family are racist at all. I don't think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don't think the Brits are."

"The thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be; I'm guessing and hoping it's just a dumb question from somebody ... It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist," he told ITV.