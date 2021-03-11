England are favourites to win T20 World Cup, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Thursday said that England are favourites to win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India later in the year. England, who are the reigning champions in the 50-over World Cup, are regarded as one of the best white-ball teams in the world as Kohli said everyone knows what they bring to the field.

When asked whether India would be favourites to lift the ICC T20 World Cup on their home soil, Kohli said, in the pre-match press conference: “No, I think England are favourites. They are the No 1 side in the world, all teams will be wary of their strengths.”

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back with the Indian team after a lengthy layoff due to injury. Prior to his injury issues, Bhuvneshwar was crucial cog for the Indian team across formats and Kohli is delighted to have the 31-year-old back with the team.

“Glad to have him back, he is keen to contribute to many more Indian wins. Hope he can build strongly from here for the World Cup,” Kohli answered.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s recent form in red-ball cricket and in IPL has triggered a debate whether the veteran spinner should be included in India's white-ball team. However, Kohli said that with Washington Sundar, a similar bowler to Ashwin, in the side, he doesn’t see Ashwin coming back in the Indian limited-overs side for the ICC T20 World Cup.

“Washi has been doing really well for us, and it is difficult to have two players similar. Unless Washi has a horrible season (not possible).... you need to have some logic in the question as well. Easy to ask,” Kohli said.

The five-T20I series between India and England is set to start from Friday at the world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium – in Ahmedabad.