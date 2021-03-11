Prithvi Shaw equals Virat Kohli's record as he continues blistering run of form

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw continued his blistering run of form on Thursday as the youngster smashed a 165 off just 122 balls for his state side Mumbai against Karnataka in the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

With another century in his kitty, Shaw continued his record-breaking run as he became the highest scorer in a single edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy with 725* runs, surpassing Mayank Agarwal’s 723 runs in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Shaw also equalled Virat Kohli’s record of scoring most centuries in a Vijay Hazare Trophy season as the 21-year-old registered his fourth century in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal also has four centuries to his name in the ongoing tournament.

Most hundreds in a Vijay Hazare Trophy season:

4 - Virat Kohli in 2008-09

4 - Devdutt Padikkal in the current season

4 - Prithvi Shaw in the current season

Shaw registered his fourth century in the tournament after hammering 105* and 227* in the league stage followed by 185* off 123 deliveries in the quarter-final against Saurashtra. His 227-run knock against Puducherry was his maiden List-A century which also is the highest scorer in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The youngster is currently leading the run-scoring charts in the tournament with a staggering 754 runs at an average of 251.33 and a strike-rate of 135.12 in seven matches.

Shaw went through a tough time Down Under where he was dropped from the Team India playing XI after the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. He lost his place to Shubman Gill but is knocking on the door of the Indian team once again with his terrific run of form. He will be looking to make an impact for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, scheduled to commence from April 9.