Nancy Pelosi accuses China of destroying Tibet's culture and history

Speaking on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of Tibetan Uprising Day against the Chinese occupation of the remote Himalayan region, the US house of representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi said the US will continue standing in support of the Tibetan people.

Pelosi also accused China of waging a campaign to destroy Tibet's culture and history by forcing locals to sacrifice their rights and freedom.

"Sixty-two years ago, brave Tibetans rose up against the Chinese invasion to protect their way of life and culture. Today, we continue to stand with the Tibetan people and honour those who sacrificed all for their rights and freedom," Pelosi said.

Also read | Chinese government should have no role in succession process of the Dalai Lama: US

Expressing solidarity with the Tibetan people, she said, "Tibetan men, women and children want simply to practice their faith, speak their language and celebrate their culture free from violence and intimidation. Yet, Beijing for decades has waged a campaign to destroy Tibet’s proud culture and history, which remains a clarion call for action to freedom-loving people worldwide."

The speaker's statement has come after the newly-elected Joe Biden administration said that the Chinese government should not have any role in the succession process of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

"This year, as we mark this solemn anniversary, we continue to take inspiration from the Dalai Lama’s powerful message of peace, faith and love," Pelosi said. "Guided by His Holiness’s spirit of hope, we will never rest in our efforts to advance freedom and opportunity in Tibet and throughout China – because if we do not stand up for human rights in China due to commercial interests, then we lose all moral authority to talk about human rights in any other place in the world. We will not be deterred in this vital mission."

Last year, former US President Donald Trump had signed a bill into law asking for the establishment of a US consulate in Tibet and also building an international coalition to ensure that the next Dalai Lama is appointed solely by the Tibetan Buddhist community, sans involvement of the Chinese government.