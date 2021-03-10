Chinese government should have no role in succession process of the Dalai Lama: US

The Biden administration has said the Chinese government should have "no role in the succession process of the Dalai Lama".

"We believe that the Chinese government should have no role in the succession process of the Dalai Lama," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, adding, "Beijing's interference in the succession of the Panchen Lama more than 25 years ago, including "disappearing the Panchen Lama as a child and attempting to replace him with a People's Republic of China (PRC) government-chosen successor remains an outrageous abuse of religious freedom."

The Dalai Lama had fled to India in 1959 along with his supporters amid growing Chinese repression. The Tibetan spiritual leader has been staying in Dharamsala ever since.

Human rights activists say China tramples on religious freedom and culture in Tibet ever since People's Liberation Army(PLA) troops intervened in the region in 1950.

On February 13, 1913, the 13th Dalai Lama had reasserted Tibetan independence in the declaration of the "Proclamation of Independence" since then Tibetans mark the day. Last month, exiled Tibetans marked their 108th Independence Day.

The Trump administration had signed a law that authorized US sanctions on Chinese officials if they interfered in the selection of the next Dalai Lama.

The US Congress had overwhelmingly approved the Tibetan Policy and Support Act amid growing concern that China may handpick the successor of the Dalai Lama.

The US House of Representatives had passed the bill with a 392-22 majority with the Senate passing it as well.

According to the new law, the United States will impose sanctions on officials "who directly interfere with the identification and installation of the future 15th Dalai Lama of Tibetan Buddhism."