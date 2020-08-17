Chinese involved in Hawala racket was also collecting information on Dalai Lama: Reports

Chinese national Luo Sang, who was operating under the fake name of Charlie Peng, was arrested on Tuesday during a raid in Delhi by the Income Tax Department.

Income tax Department discovered that Luo Sang was bribing some Lamas in Delhi. Money in packets (between 2 lakh to 3 lakh) were given to individuals near Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi.

Officials anticipated that this money was given to individuals to gather information on Dalai Lama and his associates. Entire communication was done on Chinese App We Chat.

Luo Sang used his office boys to drop the money packets. These office boys have given a statement before income tax department accepting that money packets were given to Lamas. The department has shared this info with other government agencies as well.

The Income Tax department has tracked down a Delhi based Chartered Accountant who was helping them in Hawala Transactions. This Chartered Accountant was running more than 40 bank accounts.

Through these bank accounts transactions worth more than Rs 300 crores for Chinese Companies has been tracked down. Hawala Transactions leading to Hong Kong have also been tracked down.

The money laundering racket, meanwhile, was busted on Tuesday when the IT Department conducted raids at around two dozen premises of some Chinese nationals, as well as their associates, in Delhi, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

Luo Sang is alleged to be the ‘kigpin’ of the racket. He married a woman from the northeast and cooked up the identity of ‘Charlie Peng’ using a fake Indian passport.

Earlier, he was also arrested in September 2018 by the Special Cell of the Delhi on charges if ‘espionage’.



The episode comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

