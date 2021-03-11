Chinese entrepreneur selling Donald Trump's Buddha statue at this price

A Chinese entrepreneur is selling a pensive statue of former US President Donald Trump sitting cross-legged and with his eyes closed in a zen position, draped in a robe, a pose associated with Buddha.

The Trump Buddha statue is being sold on a Chinese e-commerce platform called Zaobao, which is owned by the Alibaba group. The smaller size, which measures 1.6 metres tall is being sold for 999 Chinese Yuan or $150. While the bigger size is being sold for 3,999 yuan or $610.

China's state-owned Global Times first reported on the product and spoke to the owner of the statue who is promoting the product with the slogan, “Make Your Company Great Again’’, a wordplay on Trump’s election slogan “Make America Great Again”.

The statue, with Trump’s hands folded in his laps, thumbs pointing outwards, is a pose from Buddhist art that signifies meditation and contemplation, something the 74-year-old has had more time for since leaving the White House in January for his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

China’s commercial websites have taken advantage of Trump to increase their profit. Previously, Taobao has offered an array of products, including toilet paper rolls with Trump’s face printed on them, a toilet brush shaped like Trump’s signature messy orange hair, and T-shirts printed with satirical cartoons of him.

Trump had made getting tough on China a key part of his campaign for re-election on November 3.

The US-China relations soured during Trump's administration as he had vowed that in future his administration would prohibit federal contracts with companies that outsource to China and hold Beijing accountable for allowing the coronavirus, which began in China, to spread around the world.