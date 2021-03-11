Now, Trump requests mail-in ballot in Florida

Former US President Donald Trump has requested mail-in ballot ahead of local municipal elections in Florida, voting again by mail despite his frequent attacks on voting by mail.

The request was made nearly a week after the deadline to have a ballot be sent by mail. During the US presidential elections last year, Trump had repeatedly promoted false claims of election fraud without evidence.

The records from the Palm Beach county supervisor of elections show that a mail-in ballot was mailed to the former president’s permanent residence at Mar-a-Lago.

The completed ballot was received on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The latest request by Trump is yet another instance in which the former president’s actions has contrasted with his rhetoric on vote by mail.

After he lost the 2020 election, Trump incorporated his attacks on mail-in voting into a conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from him.

The former US president's attempts to dispute the election were shot down dozens of times in court but he kept pushing his claims.

It is at least the third time Trump has voted by mail in recent years.