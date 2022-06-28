Top 10 world news: Texas trailer tragedy, Macron won't designate Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism', and more

At least 22 Mexicans were among the migrants found dead in a trailer truck in the US state of Texas. Zelensky said that Russia should be declared a "state sponsor of terrorism" after the missile attack on shopping mall. In China, quarantine period at centralised facilities has been cut to seven days from 14.

Texas trailer tragedy: 22 Mexicans among dead migrants, White House says 'heartbreaking'

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at least 22 Mexicans were among the migrants found dead in a trailer truck in the US state of Texas on Tuesday, as he put the total number of fatalities at 50, as reported by AFP.

Zelensky's call defied; Macron won't designate Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that Russia should be declared a "state sponsor of terrorism" after the missile attack on shopping mall in Kremenchuk, however, French President Emmanuel Macron said he won't label Russia with the description.

Ukraine war: Putin's Chechen ally Ramzan Kadyrov preparing new battalion

As the war in Ukraine continues, reports say controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is preparing four battalions to help Russia as it engages in fierce combat with Ukraine's army.

Travelling to China? Quarantine time for international travellers slashed - latest updates

As quoted by news agencies, the National Health Commission said the quarantine at centralised facilities has been cut to seven days from 14.

'This is our 1937 moment': Army chief says UK must be prepared to 'fight war and win' against Russia

General Sir Patrick Sanders, Britain's Chief of the General Staff, said on Tuesday (June 28) that the United Kingdom must be prepared to "fight and win" against Russia.

Japan issues first 'energy shortage warning' amid soaring temperatures

For the first time ever under a new system, the Japan government issued an "electricity supply shortage warning" on Sunday, stating that the Tokyo area was anticipated to experience a shortage Monday afternoon due to the likelihood that temperatures in the Kanto region would continue high.

Experts warn of dual risk from influenza and Covid: Report

With a recent outbreak of influenza in China, doctors warn of dual health risks from influenza and sporadic Covid, as reported by the Global Times. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention has issued a report on similarities and differences between influenza and Covid for clarity.

Queen Elizabeth influenced UK legislations: Report

UK Queen Elizabeth has used an arcane mechanism to influence number of legislations in the recent decades, reports The Guardian. The centuries-old mechanism is called Queen's Consent.

UK medical students train with life-like holographic patients in world-first

At the University of Cambridge, medical students are the first in the world to experience a new and futuristic way of learning. The university has informed that the students (the future doctors) are learning with the help of holographic models of patients.

Johnny Depp's rep reveals the truth about his rumoured 'Pirates of the Caribbean' return

Ever since Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, there have been reports, mostly unconfirmed, of him making a grand return to the movies, even franchises like 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.