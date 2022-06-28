Experts warn of dual risk from influenza and Covid: Report

With a recent outbreak of influenza in China, doctors warn of dual health risks from influenza and sporadic Covid, as reported by the Global Times. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention has issued a report on similarities and differences between influenza and Covid for clarity.

“Among the 507 influenza outbreak... in 17 provinces between April 4 and June 19, 503 were in southern China, a sharp increase from the 136 in 2021 in the same period,” the latest report by the Chinese National Influenza Center (CNIC) said, according to the Global Times report. An influenza outbreak is defined as 10 or more cases.

“Driven by huge demand, influenza antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir are in short supply in many pharmacies of southern China,” the news report added.

According to CDC, you cannot tell the difference between flu and COVID-19 just by looking at the symptoms alone because they have some of the same symptoms. That’s why testing is needed to tell what the illness is and to confirm a diagnosis. Testing is also important because it can reveal if someone has both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

“The Xiamen (city) health commission in Fujian suggested (paediatricians) to not get involved with Covid-19 related work so as to better deal with the influenza high season among children,” the news report said.

Health officials in other provinces too have issued “alerts over the high prevalence of influenza and hospitals (have) adjusted measures to avoid crowded line-up and concentrated presence in public places,” it added.

