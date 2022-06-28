WATCH | UK medical students train with life-like holographic patients in world-first

At the University of Cambridge, medical students are the first in the world to experience a new and futuristic way of learning. The university has informed that the students (the future doctors) are learning with the help of holographic models of patients. It is expected that the training will provide an opportunity to treat illnesses by tuning in from around the world.

HoloScenarios, a new mix-reality training system is being used by the students at Addenbrooke's Hospital. The technology enables world-class teaching and learning. The life-like holographic patient training system is accessible from anywhere in the world.

The HoloScenarios is being developed by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), in partnership with the University of Cambridge and GigXR, which is a Los Angeles-based tech company.

ALSO READ | Viruses can stay alive in fresh water for three days by attaching to microplastics, says study

The developers have said that the training involves wearing mixed reality headsets. They will be able to see each other in real life. They will also be able to interact with a multi-layered, medically accurate holographic patient.

Simultaneously, the medical instructors are able to change patient responses, introduce complications and record observations and discussions. It can be done whether teaching in person or a group. They can even teach remotely to multiple locations worldwide, via the help of the internet.

A hologram patient with asthma, followed by anaphylaxis, pulmonary embolism and pneumonia was part of the first module. The report said that further modules in cardiology and neurology are in development.

ALSO READ | Fireballs in Thailand's Mekong River: The unexplained phenomena

Watch the video:

Dr Arun Gupta, who is the consultant anaesthetist at CUH, said that the "mixed reality is increasingly recognised as a useful method of simulator training." Dr Gupta is leading the project.

As quoted by NHS, he said, "With HoloScenarios, we're helping to evolve education from a mentorship-based model to one where students around the world can have equal access to top-flight expertise for mastering invention-based clinical skills".

Dr Gupta added, "As institutions scale procurement, the demand for platforms that offer utility and ease of mixed reality learning management is rapidly expanding. GigXR has already enabled instructors to better prepare learners with medically accurate simulation for observation and assessment."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.