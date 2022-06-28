Travelling to China? Quarantine time for international travellers slashed - latest updates

China on Tuesday (June 28) has reduced the period of mandatory quarantine for inbound travellers. The country has banked on a strict zero coronavirus (COVID-19) policy throughout the pandemic to minimise the spread of the virus. Amid such policies, the reduction in the quarantine period appears to be the biggest relaxation of entry restrictions.

As quoted by news agencies, the National Health Commission said the quarantine at centralised facilities has been cut to seven days from 14. The authorities revealed that subsequently the at-home health monitoring has been reduced to three days from seven.

ALSO READ | Experts warn of dual risk from influenza and Covid: Report

As quoted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Lei Zhenglong, who is an official with the National Health Commission, told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday that the policy change was based on "huge amounts of scientific evidence" collected from pilot schemes in April and May.

Zhenglong also said that they have learned lessons from recent outbreaks in Shanghai and Jilin province. He also added that the Covid situation in China had been stable this month and it was a good time to make the change.

WATCH | UK medical students train with life-like holographic patients in world-first

The new quarantine rules were welcomed by American, British and European business lobby groups in China.

The British Chamber of Commerce in China told Reuters: "It will hopefully work towards increasing business exchanges and stemming the outflow of international talent, some of whom are coming up to having had three years of separation from family and friends overseas."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.