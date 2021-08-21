Top 10 world news: Taliban send government employees back, France protests health pass, and more

As Taliban's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar reached Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, reports have started coming in from the country that claim government employees are being sent back to home from their workplaces. On the other hand, Taliban's websites went offline abruptly, as social media giants started a crackdown on all terrorist group-related account. Meanwhile, Pakistan locals are now protesting against the electricity and water shortage in Gwadar and they believe all resources are being misused by Chinese nationals who are in Pakistan for China's belt and road project.

French locals protest Covid 'health pass' for sixth consecutive weekend'

Locals believe the 'health pass' and the 'vaccine passport' will bring a divide in the society and it can lead to the society being looked at in two different parts: the vaccinated and non-vaccinated.

No alternative to Taliban: Russian envoy to Afghanistan

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has said there is no alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan and added that any kind of resistance to the Islamist group would fail.

Haiti PM promises elections to be held soon, as nation recovers from quake

Haiti PM Ariel Henry announced that the elections will, most probably, take place on November 07. The first round was earlier scheduled for September but keeping in mind the recent tragedies in the world, that would not have been possible.

Switzerland postpones evacuation plans as security at Kabul airport worsens

In the wake of worsening security situation at Kabul airport, Switzerland has decided to postpone a charter flight to Uzbekistan aimed at helping the evacuation effort from Afghanistan.

Pakistan locals protest against China's belt and road project

Pakistan locals demanded the government to put a stop on the illegal fishing by Chinese nationals in the area. The locals alleged that Chinese residents have been fishing in the nearby waters and taking the caught fishes back to China to sell.

Vatican bans former Polish archbishop from public services for covering up child abuse

The Vatican has banned the former archbishop of Wroclaw in Poland from taking part in any public ceremonies, following his alleged role in “covering up” child sexual abuse cases in the church.

UK classrooms to have air quality monitors to fight Covid: Education Minister

UK’s education secretary Gavin Williamson announced that all classrooms will now be fitted with air quality monitors once the state schools and colleges reopen after the summer holidays.

Zimbabwe: Man charged with rape after 15-year-old victim dies giving birth

Zimbabwe Police have charged a 26-year-old man of rape after a 15-year-old girl died while giving birth at a church shrine last month.

Greece extends border wall to shut doors to Afghan refugees

The country has also installed a surveillance system to prevent possible asylum seekers from trying to reach Europe.

New Delhi: Shops allowed to open past 8pm as capital records lowest Covid cases

Delhi reported a record low of 19 new Covid infections and zero coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent.