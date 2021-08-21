Greece extends border wall to shut doors to Afghan refugees   

In what could be termed as an attempt to turn a blind eye towards the humanitarian crisis emerging from the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Greece said, it completed a 40-km-long wall on its border with Turkey.

The country has also installed a surveillance system to prevent possible asylum seekers from trying to reach Europe.

The current situation in Afghanistan has sparked fears that Europe may face a migration crisis similar to that in 2015 as people are fleeing persecution or further conflict.

Michalis Chrisochoidis, citizens’ protections minister, Greece said, the country had taken action to stop a repeat of scenes six years ago. A fence of almost eight miles had already been in place.

Chrisochoidis added, “We cannot wait, passively, for the possible impact. Our borders will remain safe and inviolable.”

Last week, the Greek government said it would not allow refugees to cross into Europe and would turn people back. In a statement, migration minister Notis Mitarachi said, “Our country will not be a gateway to Europe for illegal Afghan migrants.”

On Friday, the issue was raised by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a discussion with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Turkish president said Afghanistan and Iran, which are a key route for Afghans into Turkey, should be supported or a new migration wave was certain, according to a statement from his office.

