No alternative to Taliban, any kind of resistance will fail: Russian envoy to Afghanistan

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has said there is no alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan and added that any kind of resistance to the Islamist group would fail.

Zhirnov said the security situation in Kabul was much better than it was before the Taliban took control of it and spoke optimistically about the country’s future.

“The mood in Kabul can be described as one of cautious hope,” Reuters quoted Zhirnov as saying.

“There was a bad regime which disappeared, and people are hopeful. They say it can’t be worse so it should be better. But this is another test for the Taliban to pass. After they restore order, they should start improving the socio-economic situation,” he added.

Russian ambassador’s comments gain importance as the Russian government has so far been silent on recognising the legitimacy of the Taliban government. Only China has expressed its interest to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with the hard-line militia group.

Russia’s overtures to Taliban are being perceived by many as an attempt to ensure that instability in Afghanistan does not spiral over into Central Asia, a part of the former Soviet Union, and that the region does not become a launchpad for other extreme Islamist groups.

Zhirnov said the facts on the ground had changed and the Taliban had made a set of encouraging pledges.

“We can’t wave reality aside. They (the Taliban) are the de-facto authorities. There is no alternative to the Taliban in Afghanistan," Reuters quoted Zhirnov as saying.