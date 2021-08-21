UK classrooms to have air quality monitors to fight Covid: Education Minister

As the students return to schools after extended lockdowns, officials have announced that classrooms will be fitted with air quality monitors.

UK’s education secretary Gavin Williamson announced that all classrooms will now be fitted with air quality monitors once the state schools and colleges reopen after the summer holidays.

These monitors "will enable staff to act quickly where ventilation is poor and provide reassurance that existing ventilation measures are working," said Williamson. "Providing all schools with CO2 monitors will help them make sure they have the right balance of measures in place, minimising any potential disruption to education and allowing them to focus on world-class lessons and catch up for the children who need it."

This decision has been taken to tackle the hesitancy around sending students back to schools and colleges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Education (DfE) is planning to spend £25 million in order to provide 300,000 CO2 monitors. These devices will be able to alert staff and students if the CO2 levels of students increase, which would mean that fresh air is failing to circulate.

Some believe this decision has been announced after several unions reached out to the government and urged them to urgently provide ventilation system and air-monitoring devices in schools and universities to help keep the students safe as they return to educational institutions.

"We have repeatedly called for government investment in ventilation systems for schools and colleges to help tackle the risk of coronavirus transmission, and we are therefore pleased that there is finally a plan to do something practical about this issue by providing carbon dioxide monitors," Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders was quoted saying by the Guardian. "In truth, this equipment should have been in place ready for the start of the autumn term, and arguably a lot earlier in the crisis, but it is a case of better late than never."