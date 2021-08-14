'Help Us, Help You': NHS concerned as people delay cancer treatment due to Covid pandemic

After the number of people seeking treatment for cancer skyrocketed following the lockdown, the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) has warned that thousands of people with cancer may still be going undiagnosed.

Over 27,000 people have begun cancer treatment in England this year, an increase of 42 per cent from last year.

There are still concerns among health professionals regarding patients who have not yet reported cancer-like symptoms due to coronavirus fears.

NHS data state that approximately 250,000 were tested for the disease during June.

A recent study showed that 60 per cent of people are worried about burdening the NHS even more during COVID-19 pandemic, and 49 per cent said they will be delaying seeking health care.

Nearly two thirds or 63 per cent of people surveyed did not know the common warning signs of abdominal and urological cancers, even though these account for nearly 44 per cent of all cancer diagnoses nationwide.

The NHS also noted that long-term coughing is now being confused with coronavirus. The survey found that two out of five people did not know that a persistent cough that lasted more than three weeks was a sign of lung cancer.

Amanda Prichard, the new chief executive of the NHS, says cancer patients will find hospitals "open and ready" for treatment.

On Monday, she will launch a new television advertisement campaign "Help Us, Help You" to raise awareness of abdominal, urological, and lung cancer symptoms.

Pritchard emphasised that people should recognise common symptoms that may indicate a cancer diagnosis, adding that it's important that they take action by making an appointment with their GP, an action that could ultimately save their lives.

Chief executive of Cancer Research UK Michelle Mitchell advised that anyone experiencing any change in their health, shouldn't put it down to getting older or to a pre-existing condition, rather they should visit a doctor.