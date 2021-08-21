Haiti PM promises elections to be held very soon, as country recovers from deadly earthquake

More than a week after Haiti suffered a major earthquake, the country’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry has vowed to conduct elections as soon as possible.

"I am committed to doing everything in my power to put my country back on the rails of a functioning democracy with the organization as soon as possible of free and transparent elections," Henry said in the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).

He has announced that the elections will, most probably, take place on November 07. The first round was earlier scheduled for September but keeping in mind the recent tragedies in the world, that would not have been possible.

His assurance has come at a time when the country is still trying to re-build itself after a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country last week which killed nearly 2,200 people and injured thousands of others.

A little before the earthquake, the country was left in shock and chaos by assassination of their President Jovenel Moise in July. On July 07, Haiti President, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince, while his wife survived the attack. Moise was battling a public debate of whether his presidential term should in February 2021 or 2022.

As of now, the legislative elections and a constitutional referendum, which was supported by the deceased President are set to take place on the same day.