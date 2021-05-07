Top 10 world news: Taliban captures Afghanistan dam, Red cross warns Nepal, and more

The United States sent reinforcements after the Taliban captured Dahla dam in Afghanistan's Arghandab on Friday. Meanwhile, Red Cross has warned Nepal of the possibility of a severe crisis, calling the current scenario in India a horrifying preview of Nepal's future. In a blow to the Nepal tourism, 30 sick climbers infected with coronavirus-like symptoms had to be evacuated from the foot of Mount Everest. In other news, in spite of the 840,000 recorded cases, Pakistan continues to witness waves of faithful at its mosques. Read this and much more in our Top 10 World News.

Afghanistan: US sends reinforcements to exiting troops as Taliban captures second-biggest dam

Dahla Dam, which provides irrigation to farmers via a network of canals as well as drinking water for the provincial capital of Kandahar, has been taken over by the group.

COVID-19: After backlash, Australia to send repatriation flights for stranded citizens in India

Australia’s recent decision on border closure has attracted a lot of criticism, especially on humanitarian grounds. After facing backlash about the strict punishment for the people returning from India, the Australian government has decided to lift the ban and start repatriation flights for citizens stuck in India from May 15.

As Covid cases in Nepal rise, Red Cross warns of looming threat of severe crisis

As many as 44 per cent of Nepal's Covid tests came back positive last weekend, as per government data quoted by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), warning of a severe crisis.

Covid threatens Everest climbing comeback plans as infections rise

More than 30 sick climbers have been evacuated from the foot of Mount Everest, raising fears that coronavirus may scupper a hoped-for bumper season on the world's highest mountain.

Mosques full despite Pakistan's Covid third wave

Schools and restaurants have closed, shops pull down their shutters early every evening, and the military has been mobilised to combat the spread of coronavirus -- but night after night the faithful flock to mosques across Pakistan for prayers.

UK regulators advise under-40s to get alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine

According to the UK government regulators, under-40s in the country are being offered an alternative to AstraZeneca jabs amid concern over rare blood clots.

Version of Covid variant first detected in India spreading rapidly in UK: Report

The report said over 500 cases of B.1.617.2 are believed to be found in England with the highest levels detected in London and the northwest of England.

India logs 414,000 new COVID-19 cases in new grim record; death toll at 234,083

With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Twitter suspends several accounts that tried promoting Donald Trump's content

Twitter on Thursday announced that it has suspended several accounts that are trying to evade its ban on former president Donald Trump by promoting his content.

'I felt really heavy': Astronauts describe returning to Earth on SpaceX capsule

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the crew back to Earth splashed down off Florida early Sunday in NASA's first nighttime ocean landing in more than 50 years.