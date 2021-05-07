As Covid cases in Nepal rise, Red Cross warns of looming threat of severe crisis

As India is battering a new wave of the novel coronavirus, the situation in neighbouring Nepal is also grim.

As many as 44 per cent of Nepal's Covid tests came back positive last weekend, as per government data quoted by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), warning of a severe crisis.

"What is happening in India right now is a horrifying preview of Nepal's future if we cannot contain this latest Covid surge that is claiming more lives by the minute," Dr. Netra Prasad Nepal's, Red Cross chairperson, said in a statement.

Nepal has fewer doctors per capita than India and is vaccinating at an even slower pace as compared to India.

Mass gatherings, public events, festivals and political rallies have also played their role in causing a surge in the spread of coronavirus cases.

"The situations are worsening day by day and it may go out of control in future," Dr Samir Adhikari, a spokesperson for Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population, was quoted as saying by CNN.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has also received criticism for his comments on the treatment of the deadly virus as he said gargling with guava leaves helps cure the illness.

He last year said that Nepalese had a stronger immune system because they consume spices every day.

