Version of Covid variant first detected in India spreading rapidly in UK: Report

A version of the coronavirus variant that has been detected in India is spreading more rapidly in the UK than in other nations, according to a report.

Public health experts have also suggested in the UK that this variant known as B.1.617.2 should be listed as a "variant of concern", the BBC reported.

So far, the variants first detected in Kent, Brazil and South Africa have been deemed as "variants of concern" in Britain.

The original variant from India, known as B.1.617 was first detected in Britain in October.

The report said over 500 cases of B.1.617.2 are believed to be found in England with the highest levels detected in London and the northwest of England.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the B.1.617 variant has been found in more than a dozen countries, but refused to confirm whether it is deadlier or transmissible.

Meanwhile, India has said the B.1.617 strain may be responsible for a deadly second wave that has severely affected the country in recent weeks.

India on Friday reported a record 414,188 new cases, taking the total tally to 21,491,598.

With 3,915 new fatalities, India's death toll stands at 234,083.