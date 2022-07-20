Top 10 world news: Sunak and Truss make final two in UK Tory leadership race, and more

The final two candidates to take over for Boris Johnson have received the support of Conservative MPs. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak go to the final two, but Penny Mordaunt is eliminated. In other news, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe won the presidential elections conducted on Thursday after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad amidst intense agitation over the economic crisis.

LIVE UK Tory leadership race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss make final two

Truss received 113 votes, Mordaunt 105, and Sunak 137. 160,000 Tory Party members will vote for the final two, with the results expected on September 5. Sunak won the previous round, followed by Mordaunt in second and Truss in third.

Watch: Turkish President Erdogan keeps Vladimir Putin waiting ahead of talks in Iran

During talks in Tehran on Tuesday (July 19), Russian President Vladimir Putin was kept awkwardly waiting for his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to arrive.

Ranil Wickremesinghe declared Sri Lanka’s new president

Wickremesinghe received the highest 134 votes and was declared the 8th executive president of Sri Lanka. His rivals Dullas Alahaperuma and Anurakumara Dossanayake got 82 and 3 votes, respectively.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Two suspects shot dead by Punjab Police in encounter

The duo - Manpreet Singh also known as Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Singh Roopa – were killed by the police in Hoshiar Nagar village near the Attari border, according to a report on News18.

Rishi Sunak could become 11th Indian-origin leader in the world, joining 6 in office

Since the beginning of the current Tory leadership race, Rishi Sunak has been in the lead. If he is chosen as prime minister, the UK will become the 11nth nation where someone of Indian descent has held the position.

Exclusive! I went to Wimbledon as a kid with parents, never dreamed of actually winning it: Matthew Ebden

Ebden and his partner Max Purcell defeated defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the final to lift the elusive trophy for the first time in their respective careers.

After Aryan Khan trolled for partying in Mumbai nightclub, SRK fans say 'Leave the poor guy alone'

Bollywood superstar and entrepreneur Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was spotted partying in a Mumbai nightclub, and videos of him have gone viral on social media sites.

GALLERY | World's most and least powerful passports

The list published by the Henley Passport Index showed that the countries with the most powerful passports in the world continue to provide visa-free access to over 190 countries while Middle Eastern countries still have the weakest passports.

Ukrainian forces 'badly damage' key bridge in Kherson region amid conflict

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russia-backed temporary administration for the southern Kherson region, told Associated Press that the Ukrainian forces massively damaged the Antonivskyi Bridge with missiles.

How powerful is Indian passport? Indians get visa-free access to 60 countries

The 87th-ranked Indian passport offers simple entry to 60 nations. The reopening of international travel has aided in the resilience of passports.