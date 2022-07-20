Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Two suspects shot dead by Punjab Police in encounter

Two gangsters believed to be involved in the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala were shot dead in an encounter by Punjab Police on Wednesday. The duo - Manpreet Singh also known as Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Singh Roopa – were killed by the police in Hoshiar Nagar village near the Attari border, according to a report on News18.

Reports of the encounter surfaced earlier in the day and locals confirmed that they heard gunshots from the place where the suspects were allegedly hiding. The Punjab police were tipped off about the location after Kusa and Roopa were spotted in a CCTV footage and they quickly deployed a number of officers in an attempt to capture them.

Moose Wala, a celebrated singer and a politician for Congress, was killed on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. He was attacked while travelling and it is alleged that Kusa was the one who pulled the trigger. According to PTI, there was another accused on the run from the authorities – Deepak Mundi – but the police have not been able to track him down till now.

The investigation also pointed at gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind of the attack on Moose Wala as police alleged that he planned it from inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The high-profile case resulted in a lot of criticism for the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab as the incident happened just one day after the security was withdrawn for Moose Wala citing an end to celebrity culture in the state.

